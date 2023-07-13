Stretford traffic cones 'illegally removed' from A56 cycle lane
- Published
Traffic cones have been illegally removed from a series of cycle lanes on a major road, a council has said.
The Trafford local authority has said the cones were taken from the A56 in Stretford overnight on Monday and it had been reported to police.
They were quickly replaced but some have been removed again, it added.
Councillor Nathan Evans said the coned cycle lanes launched in 2020 had "frustrated" drivers due to increased congestion.
The Conservative opposition councillor said he did not "condone the theft of council property" but this was "potentially" a reaction to the authority not listening to residents.
Trafford Council want to install permanent cycle lanes on the A56 to make the roads safer for cyclists and a consultation has taken place but no building work has happened so far.
'Causing havoc'
Gary Singh, who runs Rookies Bar in Stretford, told BBC Radio Manchester: "Some drivers have been knocking over the cones on purpose.
"Others have been throwing them to the side of the road.
"Its causing havoc for everyone."
The cones were put down on the A56 in May 2020 during the first Covid-19 lockdown.
The sections run between the M60 - through Stretford, Gorse Hill and Old Trafford - up to the Manchester border.
Trafford Council said: "We're looking to bring forward an alternative to the traffic cones and will provide an update on those proposals shortly."
Mr Evans said: "Potentially this is a reaction by residents who are frustrated by a council not listening and imposing unwelcome restrictions."
He said the loss of the lane on the A56 had increased journey times - with some drivers telling the BBC they had to set off an hour earlier for work - as well as pollution and the "haphazard" lanes were "dangerous".
The A56 Safety Campaign group said the removal of cones had been an issue for three years but about a "three mile" stretch of cones were taken in the latest incident.
It said it would like to see something "more permanent" which would be cheaper than continuing to replace cones, as well as safer for cyclists.
"It would be safer and reduce congestion as many people don't cycle because it is dangerous," it added.