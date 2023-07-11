Levenshulme murder probe: Man charged over 36-year-old's death
A man been charged with murder after a 36-year-old man was found fatally injured.
Officers were called to Rushmere Avenue, Levenshulme, at about 20:50 BST on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.
A man, who has not been named, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.
Samuel Obokiti, 29, of Rushmere Avenue, Levenshulme, is due before Manchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
