Liam Smith: Man admits acid and gun killing but denies murder
- Published
A man has admitted killing a father-of-two in a gun and acid attack at the opening of his trial for murder.
The body of Liam Smith, 38, was found at the bottom of his driveway on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, in the early evening of 24 November 2022.
Michael Hillier, 39, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, admitted manslaughter at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court but denied murder.
Co-defendant Rachel Fulstow, 37, of York, denied murder and manslaughter.
Ms Fulstow, of Andrew Drive, also denied perverting the course of justice between 21 January and 21 February 2023.
Judge Maurice Greene told the jury the case involved the loss of life of Mr Smith.
He said emotions may run high but they must put that to one side and judge the case only on the evidence heard in court.
The trial is expected to last up to four weeks.