Man charged with manslaughter over Bury bar fight death
- Published
A man has been charged with manslaughter after a man died following a fight at a bar, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said officers attended reports of a "serious assault" on Silver Street, Bury, at about 04:30 BST on Saturday.
The force said Piotr Ludwiczak, 35, was taken to hospital, but later died.
It said a 19-year-old man had been charged with manslaughter and affray and was due to appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
A force representative said Mr Ludwiczak's family were being "kept updated with the progress of this investigation and continue to be supported by officers".
In a tribute issued on Monday, the 35-year-old's relatives said he had had a "giant personality" and was "well-liked by everyone he met".
They added that they were "devastated beyond belief".
