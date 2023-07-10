Arrest for murder after man dies in Levenshulme fight
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fight with another man.
Officers were called to Rushmere Avenue, Levenshulme, at about 20:50 BST on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The victim, a 36-year-old man who has not been named, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.
A 29-year-old man is in police custody, the force said, adding that "inquiries are ongoing at this stage".
