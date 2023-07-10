Timperley: Murder arrest after man in his 80s dies
A man, aged in his 80s, has a died at a house prompting a murder arrest, police have said.
Officers were called to reports of a domestic disturbance at a home on Riddings Road, Timperley, Greater Manchester at about 14:30 BST on Sunday.
The victim was found in a critical condition and was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Det Insp Lee Shaw appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
"We have launched an investigation to piece together the full circumstances surrounding his death," he said.
"I have no doubt the community are shocked and are worried to hear the news about the death of the man, but I would like to reassure them that this is an isolated incident."
