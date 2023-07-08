Two drivers injured in four-vehicle crash
Two drivers have been injured, one seriously, in a crash involving four vehicles in Bolton, police said.
One of the cars had been turning out of Draycott Road onto Halliwell Road at about 03:00 BST on Saturday when it collided with another, which then hit two parked vehicles nearby.
Greater Manchester Police said one of the drivers suffered "serious and potentially life-threatening injuries".
The other driver suffered minor injuries, the force said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.
