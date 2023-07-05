Manchester Arena bomb officer's evidence under scrutiny again
A file of evidence regarding a police officer's comments in reviews of the Manchester Arena bomb is being passed to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Ch Insp Dale Sexton was working in the control room for Greater Manchester Police on the night of the attack.
The police watchdog said there were questions over how he communicated with other emergency services at the time.
Twenty-two people were killed and many more injured in the suicide bombing on 22 May 2017.
Mr Sexton, who has since retired, was the force duty officer on the night of the blast.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said during his evidence to the Manchester Arena Inquiry he claimed he made a deliberate decision not to inform other emergency services he had declared Operation Plato, signalling a potential marauding terrorist firearms attack.
When the officer was then asked during his testimony about why he had not told a previous review about concealing the information, he replied: "I felt as if I'd got away with it."
He said it was not a decision he was proud of but believed "it was the right thing to do" and accepted he should have previously told the full truth - but denied lying.
The watchdog previously decided no action would be taken against the officer but has since reviewed that decision following a a complaint from some of the families and a police referral.
A second decision maker, with no connection to the original investigation, reviewed the evidence gathered during the IOPC investigation and determined an offence may have been committed.
The IOPC said it was now preparing a file of evidence for the CPS to consider possible charges.
Amanda Rowe, IOPC director of operations, said: "In cases like this, and in line with other organisations, victims and complainants have a right to have their case reviewed by someone unconnected to the original investigation.
"In this instance, we determined the matter requires further exploration.
"It will now be for prosecutors to determine whether charges should follow and, if so, what those charges may be."
Greater Manchester Police has previously said it would not comment while the investigation was continuing.