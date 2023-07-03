Oldham: Man arrested over attack on three PCs after crash
- Published
A man has been arrested after a "shocking" assault on three police officers attending a two-vehicle crash.
The collision happened at about 13:00 BST on Saturday on Middleton Road, Oldham, Greater Manchester Police said.
A woman, aged in her 20s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.
Three PCs were attacked as they took details about the second vehicle involved in the incident. A man, 26, has been bailed pending inquiries.
Police said the officers' injuries were not thought to be serious.
The man was held on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker and obstructing a constable.
Ch Insp Lindsay Booth said: "This is a shocking incident where our officers have been attacked whilst conducting their duties.
"Whilst they did not suffer serious injuries, this behaviour will not be tolerated against police.
"We are committed to protecting the public and keeping our streets safe and they absolutely do not deserve to be treated in this way."
She appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.