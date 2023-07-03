Three Tameside leisure centres to shut over energy bills hike
Three leisure centres are to close after the trust which runs them said its finances had been "ravaged".
Active Tameside, which operates all the swimming pools and leisure centres in the borough, said Active Ashton, Adventure Longdendale and Active Etherow would shut in September.
Increases in energy bills has taken the cost of utilities at its sites up to £2m a year, the charity said.
Tameside Council said it could not afford to pay more to the trust.
The financial situation has been further exacerbated by price rises for products such as chemicals, insurance and the cost of staff, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Active Ashton has two swimming pools and a gym, Adventure Longdendale contains a trampoline park, laser zone and soft play area for children, and Active Etherow is the trust's dedicated indoor bowling centre.
'Significant change'
In a statement, Active Tameside said: "Over the course of the last 18 months, the significant financial changes in our national economy have ravaged our financial capacity to remain financially viable as an organisation.
"As a provider of predominantly discretionary public services for all, our ability to simply charge our customers significantly more for their activities is not an option.
"Doubling the price for a swim would have a significant impact on attendances and in turn the health of our community.
It said the option to remain financially viable "without significant change" was "not feasible".
The council is supporting the trust as it plans to relocate staff, customers and clubs "where possible" over the coming weeks.
