Motorist who killed taxi driver in Salford crash jailed
- Published
A motorist who killed a taxi driver in a crash while racing along a dual carriageway has been jailed.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Krishan Patel hit the taxi on Trafford Road, Salford, on 10 September 2020.
The force said he was driving "with blatant disregard for safety" at about 65mph on the 30mph road at the time.
The 24-year-old from Preston was jailed for four-and-a-half years after being convicted of causing death by dangerous driving at Manchester Crown Court.
GMP said the man who died had been driving along the dual carriageway as Patel and another man, Daniel Hawkins, were "driving their cars at, excessive speeds, in a dangerous manner".
As Hawkins passed the junction with Phoebe Street, he "narrowly missed a collision with another vehicle, and had to break heavily and swerve around the vehicle that was turning right", the force added.
'Lasting effect'
Patel, who was a few seconds behind, passed through the junction and hit the taxi.
The taxi driver "suffered severe and unfortunately unsurvivable injuries" and died in hospital a few days later, GMP said.
Patel sustained minor injuries in the collision.
Hawkins, 27 and from Swinton, previously admitted his role in the crash and was sentenced to 30 weeks for dangerous driving in 2022.
Speaking after sentencing, Sgt Andrew Page said Patel and Hawkins "drove with blatant disregard for the safety of other road users and Patel's actions ultimately led to a man losing his life".
"Patel has failed to take any responsibility for his actions since the incident and despite the overwhelming evidence against him, has failed to admit his guilt," he said.
"I can only hope that as he undertakes his custodial sentence the true gravity of his actions and the lasting effect it will have on all those involved will sink in."
