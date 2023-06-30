First Manchester bus drivers to strike as 15.2% pay rise rejected
Greater Manchester bus drivers are planning a further six days of industrial action after rejecting what they described as a "strings attached" pay offer.
First Manchester drivers have rejected a 15.2% rise and will strike from 3 July.
Unite said the offer was split between two payments in April and October, denying drivers full back pay.
The company said they were "very disappointed and dismayed".
About 360 bus drivers will go on strike affecting services in Rochdale, Oldham, Manchester and Ashton on 3, 4, 7, 10, 11 and 13 July.
The industrial action does not affect the Vantage V1 and V2 services from Bolton along the guided busway through Leigh and Atherton to Manchester or any school services, First Manchester said.
Unite said that while the current offer would bring the driver's pay into line, the difference in wages would be expected to increase as other bus operators implement their yearly pay increases.
General secretary Sharon Graham said: "First's huge profits show that it does not need to engage in penny-pinching by shaving the amount of back pay their drivers should receive.
"This strings attached deal has caused more anger amongst a workforce that currently receives the lowest rates in the region."
First's managing director Ian Humphreys said: "The generous pay offer we made to the union of a 15.2 per cent per increase between now and October is well above inflation and would have helped our drivers to manage the cost of living as quickly as possible.
"Industrial action will be damaging to everyone and cause severe disruption to the daily lives of our customers who rely on the bus to get to work, education and for appointments."