Greater Manchester PCs who charged at knifeman praised for bravery
- Published
Two unarmed police officers who disarmed a knifeman after two women were stabbed and a child was threatened have been honoured for their bravery.
Constables Paul Matthews and Josh Farrell from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) ran upstairs in a house to take on a man brandishing a large knife.
PC Farrell said: "We both have young children, and our top priority was to safeguard the baby."
PC Matthews added "neither of us would regard ourselves as brave".
GMP said despite having no back up and being unarmed, the officers forced entry into a house finding a woman who had been stabbed in the back, a second woman with serious injuries in the hallway, and the suspect was upstairs with the child.
"Without any regard for their own safety, they ran upstairs to the man brandishing a large knife and managed to disarm and arrest him.," GMP added.
The officers were formally recognised for their bravery at the City of Manchester District Annual Awards.
'Life savers'
PC Matthews said he was "incredibly honoured" by the award, adding "we just go into work every day and do the best we can in any given situation, it's just part of the role really, and I'm proud to do it every day".
He also said: "At the time of the incident, PC Farrell was a student officer, but his professionalism and ability to remain calm in a situation like this was exemplary and I knew he had my back from the minute we entered the property."
PC Farrell said the pair acted "regardless of the risk posed to us" and added: "I think the adrenaline took over and we knew we had to help, it was just a case of get in, do the job, and do what we can."
Ch Supt Rick Jackson said: "Officers never know what they are turning up to when they attend an incident, but that day, they both potentially saved lives and prevented further injury.
"Officers regularly come up against dangers, often unexpected dangers, in the line of duty and it's only right we acknowledge acts of bravery and professionalism.
"They both unhesitatingly put themselves in harms way and through their brave actions, the man was disarmed, and emergency services were able to come in and help the injured women."
