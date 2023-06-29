Oldham fire: Tributes to mother-of-three who died in blaze
Tributes have been paid to a "kind and caring" mother-of-three who died in a fire which left her daughter critically ill.
Emergency services attended Saint Thomas Street North in Oldham but despite their best efforts Sadia Shafiq, 42, died at the scene.
Her 15-year-old daughter remains in a critical condition in hospital following Saturday's fire.
Sadia Shafiq's family said they were "devastated" by her loss.
A statement said: "She was a beloved mother and sister and a friend to many.
"She was caring and the light of all our lives and will be deeply missed by all.
"We will never come to terms with our loss but we thank the local community who have come together and supported us during this difficult time."
