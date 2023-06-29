Salford Quays visionary Ben Wallsworth dies aged 103
- Published
The man credited with transforming derelict docks into Salford Quays, has died at the age of 103.
Ben Wallsworth MBE, who received a medal in World War Two, served as a Salford councillor for 44 years and was also made the city's mayor.
He is also known for creating Worsley Greenway, a planning agreement protecting land from development.
He was "a true son of Salford" and "a giant in the history of our proud city", Mayor Paul Dennett said.
Mr Wallsworth, who was awarded the Military Medal for bravery in World War Two for his efforts at Dunkirk in 1940, chaired the planning committee when the council used a derelict land grant to buy part of Salford's former docks for £1m in 1983.
The site was transformed within 10 years, with private and public investment in the area totalling about £280m.
It paved the way for the creation of MediaCityUK, home of the BBC's northern headquarters and ITV.
Born in Ordsall, Mr Wallsworth represented the wards of Weaste, Langworthy and Blackfriars as a councillor and after receiving his MBE in 2001, he was awarded the freedom of Salford in 2019.
Mr Dennett praised his "vision" in the regeneration of the old Salford docks and his focus on "protecting and enhancing Salford's green spaces".
He said: "Millions of people now live, work and visit his legacy at Salford Quays and MediaCityUK every year.
"Ben's vision was to create something new from a huge, disused site and the transformation of Salford Docks which he helped to kickstart has been described as one of the most successful regeneration projects in the UK."
Former councillor Derek Antrobus, said: "He was always keen on creating good spaces for people to enjoy their lives and he was a green campaigner before it was even a thing."
He recalled how Mr Wallsworth had championed the council taking over Blackleach reservoir, and said he often thought of him when he now visited the "beautiful country park", remembering how he had "tenaciously fought his corner" to make it happen.
He was "a wonderful man who did so much for Salford", he added.
