Baby born at Macclesfield Hospital after three-year Covid closure
- Published
The first baby in three years to be born at a maternity unit has arrived.
Maternity services were halted at Macclesfield District General Hospital in Cheshire, during the Covid-19 pandemic with mothers-to-be sent to Stockport, Manchester or Crewe instead.
The unit reopened on Monday after a refurbishment and staff welcomed their first arrival the same afternoon.
Baby boy Oakley, was born to parents Stacey and Lewis, who said they were "thrilled" that "Macc is back".
Oakley's older brother, the couple's first son, was born one week after the unit closed in April 2020 at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport following an emergency caesarean section.
The pair said they were delighted to have their second baby delivered at Macclesfield Hospital.
Oakley was born by caesarean section at 38 weeks weighing 7.3lb.
Stacey, from Rainow said: "I was so thrilled that my second baby boy was born here as we have a very close connection at the hospital."
She added: "I am absolutely delighted with the care I have received from the team and my fantastic birth experience has reassured my friends who live locally and are due to give birth soon.
"We are all very pleased Macc is Back".
While the unit was closed, midwives either worked at one of the three other hospitals or in the community, serving women who chose a home birth.
East Cheshire NHS Trust Chief Executive Ged Murphy said the reopening was "fantastic for families, who access our maternity services, and our midwifery and obstetric staff, who have been working at host sites".