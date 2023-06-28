Manchester Airport and Unite deal sees workers' pay rise by up to 17%
- Published
More than 2,000 workers are to receive a pay rise of up to 17% over two years after a deal was agreed between a union and an airport's operators.
Staff working in security, operations, firefighting, traffic and car parking at Manchester Airport will also receive a lump sum worth up to 9.6% and pension benefits, the Unite union said.
Regional officer John O'Neill said the deal had been "overwhelmingly backed".
The airport said it was pleased to agree a deal that "benefits all".
A representative said the pay award was "over two years" and included a "phased increase to base pay for all colleagues, a cash lump sum and improvements to existing pension arrangements".
They said the airport was proud of its "good relationship with our trade unions and this positive result for our colleagues couldn't have been achieved without the level of trust, understanding and respect we have built over a number of years".
They also confirmed the deal would see some workers receive a rise of 17%, but in the first instance, it would mean a 6% increase to base salaries and associated core allowances from 1 April 2023, followed by a 2% increase from October.
Mr O'Neill said Unite had been able to "hammer out an excellent pay deal".
"The deal has been overwhelmingly backed by the workers and the negotiations took place without the need for an industrial ballot," he added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk