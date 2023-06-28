Conservative MP Chris Clarkson to stand down at general election
- Published
Conservative MP Chris Clarkson has announced he will stand down at the next general election.
Citing boundary changes in Greater Manchester for his decision, he said representing the Heywood and Middleton seat had been "the honour of my life".
Mr Clarkson, 40, won a majority of 663 in the December 2019 general election, snatching the constituency from Labour.
The area will be replaced by two new seats - Heywood and Manchester Blackley - after a Boundary Commission review.
In a statement Mr Clarkson said: "Being the Member of Parliament for Heywood and Middleton has been the honour of my life and I was humbled when people put their trust in me in December 2019.
"Following the Boundary Review's recommendation that the current Heywood and Middleton seat be replaced by a new Heywood seat and a new Manchester Blackley seat I have decided not to seek selection for either.
"Until the next general election is called, I will continue to work hard for the people I have the privilege of representing."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk