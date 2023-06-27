Mayor's plan to seize unsafe housing from rogue landlords
Andy Burnham wants to give councils the power to seize unsafe or poor housing from rogue landlords to protect renters.
The Greater Manchester mayor's new housing sector plans include inspection teams to make landlords carry out repairs in a new deal by autumn 2024.
He called on the government to back his Good Landlord Charter.
Mr Burnham said: "Our national mission should be to give all people a good, secure home."
The moves comes following the case of toddler Awaab Ishak, who death after he was exposed to mould in his flat in Rochdale.
Mr Burnham outlined a 15-year timetable to provide a "healthy home for all" in the city region by 2038.
He said: "In simple terms, that means a home that doesn't damage your physical health through damp, mould and other physical hazards and doesn't harm your mental health because you live in fear of eviction.
"To achieve this, we are proposing a complete re-wiring of the system to put power in the hands of tenants.
"But, in doing so, we want to make it work better for everyone - tenants, landlords and local communities."
The plans also propose a "property improvement plan" for every rented home, to help connect landlords to funding and skilled contractors.
There would also be the ability to acquire properties from landlords who are unable or unwilling to meet standards.
Councils would be given enhanced enforcement teams to further protect tenants, and there would be a mandatory register of landlords - a measure proposed within the Renters Reform Bill
Mr Burnham hopes his plans will be in place by autumn 2024 if they are given the green light by the government.
Figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities recently revealed in 2019 almost 12% of all homes in Greater Manchester had a serious health and safety hazard.
The death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak caused national outrage after it emerged his family had repeatedly complained about mould in their flat but no action was taken before his death in 2020.
A government regulator found "widespread failings" at the housing association that rented out the mouldy flat to his family.
