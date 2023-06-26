Man sought over alleged sex assault at Harry Styles gig at Old Trafford
- Published
A man is being sought by police over an allegation that a woman was sexually assaulted at a Harry Styles concert.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the woman was approached from behind and attacked in the crowd at the star's show at Old Trafford Cricket Ground at about 20:30 BST on 15 June 2022.
The force has issued an image of a man they want to speak to about the attack.
It has also asked anyone with mobile phone footage or information about what happened to get in touch.
GMP said a previous appeal about the attack had led to "several lines of enquiry" and officers were "now hoping to seek fresh information".
A representative said GMP wanted to "identify this male" as officers "believe he could assist with their investigation".
Det Con Grace O'Rourke said GMP always took "a robust approach to these kinds of reports and we have launched this new appeal to ensure we get justice for the victim".
"We will continue to investigate and we are asking anyone with any information to please get in touch," she added.
