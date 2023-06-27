Sarah Harding: Early breast cancer study in singer's memory begins
A major cancer research project in memory of singer Sarah Harding will look for early signs of breast cancer in young women.
Girls Aloud singer Harding died from the disease aged 39 in 2021.
One of her final wishes was to find new ways of spotting breast cancer early when it is more treatable.
The new Greater Manchester project will become one of the first in the world to identify which women are at risk of getting the disease in their 30s.
About 2,300 women aged 39 and under are diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK each year.
The Breast Cancer Risk Assessment in Young Women (Bcan-Ray) is being funded by Christie Charity and Cancer Research UK.
Funds are also being provided by the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal which is supported by Harding's family and her former bandmates Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts.
Speaking about the study before her death, Harding said: "Research is incredibly important in the fight against cancer.
"Although this research may not be in time to help me, this project is incredibly close to my heart as it may help women like me in the future."
Researchers hope their findings will enable all women to have a risk assessment for breast cancer when they reach the age of 30.
Those deemed high risk would be given access to early screening.
Catherine Craven-Howe, 33, from Hale in south Manchester, was the first person to take part in the trial.
Her first appointment included a low dose mammogram to assess her breast density and a saliva sample for genetic testing.
She said: "Although I don't have breast cancer myself and I don't have a history of it in my family, I know just how important clinical trials and research are.
"I hope my participation will help devise a simple test to detect the likelihood of breast cancer for young women like me in the future."
'Fearless'
Eight to 10 weeks after her appointment, Ms Craven-Howe will receive feedback about her risk of breast cancer.
The study will recruit 1,000 women aged between 30 and 39, including 250 with breast cancer but no family history of the disease.
Harding's consultant, Dr Sacha Howell, who is leading the study, said: "Sarah spoke to me many times about breast cancer research and was really keen for more to be done to find out why young women are being diagnosed without any other family members having been affected by the disease."
Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, added: "Even in the darkest days of her cancer journey, Sarah Harding was a fearless advocate for research.
"She bravely faced up to the pain the cancer caused her, undergoing treatment whilst thinking of ways to help other women in a similar position."
