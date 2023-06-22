Five people charged over Callum Riley's death
Five people have been charged in a murder investigation following the death of a 17-year-old boy.
Callum Riley was found with serious injuries in Atholl Drive, Heywood, Greater Manchester on 17 September.
Police launched a murder inquiry after he died a short time later.
A boy aged 17 and two men aged 25 and 34 have been charged with murder, assault and criminal damage. Two women aged 35 and 18 were charged with assisting an offender.
They are due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
In a tribute after his death, Callum's mother said his death was a "huge loss in our lives" and he had been "stolen away from us far too young in life".
