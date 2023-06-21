Royal Cheshire Show: Thousands turn out for 185th event

Atkinson Action HorsesBob Hadfield
Equestrian stunt team Atkinson Action Horses which has featured in numerous TV shows and films was one of the attractions

Up to 80,000 people have turned out for the 185th Royal Cheshire County Show which celebrates rural life, according to organisers.

The two-day agricultural show had everything from alpacas to extreme motorbike battles as well as a concert Live! At the Show for the first time.

It featured 80s musicians such as Denise Pearson of Five Star fame and Katrina of Katrina and the Waves.

Show director Rob Davenport said it had been "another excellent event".

Bob Hadfield
There were hundreds of competition classes of cattle, sheep, pigs and dairy goats at the two-day show
Bob Hadfield
There were also dog shows
Bob Hadfield
There was an extreme bike battle in the show's main ring with jaw-dropping stunts, say organisers

Mr Davenport said: "The best thing about the Royal Cheshire Show is all the people, especially the volunteers that all work so hard throughout the year and come together to put on an excellent event."

He hopes to stage the Live! At the Show again "after it being such a success this year".

Bob Hadfield
Michelin star chef Jean-Christophe Novelli hosted culinary demonstrations
Bob Hadfield
Farming celebrities (left to right) were in force including Tom Pemberton, Olly Harrison and actor Kelvin Fletcher who rose to fame in ITV soap Emmerdale
Georgia from Cumbria said she cannot wait to return with her sheep after finished fourth place in one category in her show debut
Shaun Lock, from Ormskirk, Lancashire, who runs Natterjack Alpacas, said it was "fantastic to show off our pride and joy"

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.