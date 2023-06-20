Drunken man jailed for fatal push outside Wigan pub
A drunken man who pushed his victim to the ground, causing him to fatally hit his head outside a pub has been jailed.
Carl Sinclair, 48, attacked Roy Halliwell, 61, in the street in Wigan town centre just days before Christmas.
Sinclair was jailed for five years and six months after pleading guilty to manslaughter at Bolton Crown Court.
Police said witnesses had seen Sinclair, from Wigan, shouting nonsensically at Mr Halliwell and making threats on 22 December.
'Callous and reckless'
Sinclair then followed the victim to a pub where he pushed him to the ground before walking away, Greater Manchester Police added.
Mr Halliwell was taken to hospital where he died one week later.
The force said it showed how devastating an assault could be and how a split-second decision to act with violence could destroy lives.
Det Insp Chris Preston added: "Sinclair's actions that night were callous and reckless and they have devastated the lives of Roy's family and friends.
"They must now live with the consequences of this man's drunken and violent behaviour for the rest of their lives."
He urged people to "think very carefully about their actions when consuming alcohol as it can have grave and tragic consequences".
