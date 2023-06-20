Wigan councillor with council tax arrears says debt is now the norm
A councillor who owes more than £1,200 in council tax arrears has said he has "nothing to hide" as debt was now "the norm" due to the cost of living crisis.
A Freedom of Information request by the Local Democracy Reporting Service showed James Fish was the only member of Wigan Council in arrears.
It also showed Mr Fish, who represents Tyldesley and Mosley Common, had not made a payment since October 2022.
The independent councillor said it was "due to an accumulation historically".
Mr Fish, who won a seat at the council elections in May, said there were "arrears to pay in the next six months".
"By October this year, it will be paid up," he said.
"The majority of that money is from previous years."
'Struggling'
He said that his situation was one that many of those he represents on the council would understand and that as many knew, "certain bills take priority" and "not everyone can afford immediate bills".
"The choice many people face is - do you pay your mortgage, your bills, or council tax?
"This just shows that I am not out of touch with reality and I understand what people in Wigan are going through."
He said debt could "really build up" and he had had residents "asking about arrears and I say that I have the same issues".
"I tell them to just explain the situation to the council and they will understand," he said.
He added that everyone was "in the same situation".
"I have probably had about 10 residents contact me about their council tax bills since the election.
"Those people are just the ones that want to admit that they are struggling.
"I think in the 1980s and 1990s, it was more embarrassing to be in debt, but now it is the norm."
