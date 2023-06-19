Warrington traffic scheme axed after opposition from locals
- Published
A controversial scheme set up to create a "greener and safer environment" by closing some residential roads to cars has been axed.
The "low traffic neighbourhoods" (LTN) scheme was introduced in Westy, Warrington, in June 2022 in a bid to reduce traffic and improve air quality.
It was met with opposition from residents with more than 5,000 people signing a petition against the trial.
Warrington Borough Council said it had listened to the feedback.
The authority said while the data had shown the LTN had "largely had the impact it was meant to have", it had "not been popular with many residents".
Wooden planters, installed to close traffic access to certain streets, would be removed in the near future, the council said.
Hans Mundry, cabinet member for transportation, highways and public realm, said the scheme had always been an experiment.
'Controversy and debate'
"While the fundamental purpose of LTNs is to create a cleaner, greener and safer environment, there has been much controversy and debate over their implementation, nationally, in recent months," he said.
"The strong opposition against the Westy LTN is something that we have seen reflected in other schemes in different parts of the country.
"This strength of feeling in Warrington has been a key factor in our decision."
In October, a council survey found the scheme had increased traffic on some residential streets, created challenges for people accessing some homes and planters had become overgrown and untidy.
As a result, the council removed some of the planters and a bollard, restored some roads to two-way traffic and increased the maintenance of the remaining planters.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk