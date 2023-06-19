Greater Manchester Metrolink tram workers accept pay offer
Metrolink staff have accepted a pay deal, ending a dispute over pay.
Tram workers in Greater Manchester will now receive a pay rise of 6.5% as well as a £1,000 one-off payment.
Unite union said more than 600 members voted to accept the improved pay offer. Previously, the operator offered staff a 5% pay rise for a 15-month period.
A two-day strike scheduled for 10 and 11 June was suspended after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham met Unite representatives.
The industrial action would have affected crowds going to Parklife festival at Heaton Park, Soccer Aid at Old Trafford, The Weekend's show at Etihad Stadium and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters' gig at the AO Arena.
'Standing in unity'
KeolisAmey, which runs Metrolink services, will cover the cost of the pay rise.
More than 95% of Unite members voted to reject the former deal of 5% and take industrial action, with the trade union describing the offer as "woeful".
Unite said the new deal was worth more than 9% for many.
General Secretary, Sharon Graham, said: "Our members at Metrolink, by standing together in unity, left the employer with no option but to return to the negotiating table and make an improved offer.
"This is a further example of how Unite's total focus on the jobs, pay and conditions is paying direct financial dividends for its members."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that the pay rise will be backdated to January with any future increase to come into effect next April.
A Transport for Greater Manchester spokesperson said: "The cost of the salaries payable to its staff are the responsibility of KeolisAmey Metrolink as part of its contract to operate and maintain the network.
"Any impact on TfGM/GMCA would only arise beyond the contract term."