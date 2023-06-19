M66 crash: Man admits killing pregnant woman in collision
- Published
A man has admitted causing the death of a pregnant mother-of-two by dangerous driving.
Adil Iqbal pleaded guilty to killing Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester on 13 May.
The 22-year-old also admitted causing serious injury to her son, aged nine, in the crash which also left her nephew, aged four, badly hurt.
Iqbal was remanded in custody to await sentencing on 19 July at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester.
The court heard Ms Hough's other son, aged two, was also in the car when she stopped on the motorway hard-shoulder to take a telephone call at about 15:10 BST.
Iqbal, from Accrington, Lancashire, who was driving a BMW, was arrested at the scene.
A third count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving relating to Ms Hough's nephew was not put to the defendant at the hearing.
A GoFundMe appeal for the family of Ms Hough set up by a friend said she was 18 weeks pregnant and expecting a daughter.
The appeal said both boys were in induced comas in intensive care in hospital after the crash.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk