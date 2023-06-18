Salford Dragon Boat Festival attracts large crowds
Thousands of people have turned out to watch the UK Chinese Dragon Boat Festival in Salford Quays.
Hundreds of amateur competitors took part on Saturday, while more experienced racers participate on Sunday.
Organisers said they hoped the 2023 event, which has been held annually since it started in Salford Quays in 2012, would be the biggest so far.
Salford mayor Paul Dennett said it would showcase the city "to all those coming to take part...and to a huge TV audience watching in China".
"As a city, we're proud of our links with the Chinese community here in Greater Manchester and proud to be hosting this incredible event," he added.
Official records show there have been Chinese people living in Manchester since the 19th Century, while 2% of the area's current population is of Chinese origin.
