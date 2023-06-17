Manchester fire crews tackle huge blaze at industrial site

aerial view and smoke plumesGmfrs
Huge plumes of smoke were sent into the sky above Manchester

Firefighters have been tackling a huge blaze involving two industrial buildings in Manchester.

Eight fire engines attended when flames broke out at a site on Clifton Street at about 03:40 BST, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue said.

Roads were temporarily closed and people were advised to avoid the area.

Crews on Saturday have been damping down pockets of fire at the site in the north of the city.

Gmfrs
The fire involved two industrial buildings
Gmfrs
Crews have been addressing hot spots on Saturday morning
Gmfrs
Flames began to ravage the site just before 04:00 BST

