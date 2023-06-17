Manchester fire crews tackle huge blaze at industrial site
Firefighters have been tackling a huge blaze involving two industrial buildings in Manchester.
Eight fire engines attended when flames broke out at a site on Clifton Street at about 03:40 BST, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue said.
Roads were temporarily closed and people were advised to avoid the area.
Crews on Saturday have been damping down pockets of fire at the site in the north of the city.
