Wigan dog attack: Man charged after woman badly injured

The woman was attacked by the dog in Windermere Road in Wigan, police say

A man has been charged with assault and owning a dangerous out-of-control dog after a woman was savaged.

The woman was seriously injured in the attack on Windermere Road in Wigan on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The dog was seized and is being cared for, the force added.

A 25-year-old man from Wigan was charged with grievous bodily harm and owning a dog dangerously out of control. He is due before Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

