Metrolink tram cancellations continue due to complex repairs
Cancellations to tram services are to continue due to complex repairs to damaged overhead lines linking major parts of Greater Manchester's network.
Bury and Rochdale services have been part-suspended, while other city centre services have also faced disruption due to the damage at Manchester Victoria.
Operator Metrolink said engineers had worked "tirelessly" but the hot weather was also causing issues.
The affected services were expected to be running from Thursday morning.
The disruption happened following a storm on Sunday afternoon.
No tram services operated from Heaton Park or Bowker Vale on Sunday evening, forcing many of the thousands who had used the service to attend the Parklife festival to use a shuttle bus service or other means to get home.
Metrolink said: "A clear plan is in place, but the nature of the repairs and the location of the damage mean these are very complex works and the team is also having to deal with severe weather."
The company said additional services would run further into the city centre on the East Didsbury and airport lines on Wednesday.
Metrolink have put on replacement buses for parts of the Bury and Rochdale lines but the operator warned they were expected to be busy.
