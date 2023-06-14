Bolton crash: Motorcyclist killed after hitting road barrier
A 27-year-old motorcyclist has been killed after his bike hit a road barrier, police said.
The crash happened at the junction of Captains Clough Road and Halliwell Road in Bolton, Greater Manchester, between 22:40 and 23:10 BST on Tuesday.
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
Greater Manchester Police said parts of the A58 would remain closed for several hours while investigations continued. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.
