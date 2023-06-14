Bolton crash: Motorcyclist killed after hitting road barrier

The A58 at the junction of Captains Clough Road and Halliwell RoadGoogle
The crash happened at the junction of Captains Clough Road and Halliwell Road

A 27-year-old motorcyclist has been killed after his bike hit a road barrier, police said.

The crash happened at the junction of Captains Clough Road and Halliwell Road in Bolton, Greater Manchester, between 22:40 and 23:10 BST on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police said parts of the A58 would remain closed for several hours while investigations continued. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.