Father of murdered police officer Nicola Hughes collects MBE honour
The father of a police officer murdered in a gun and grenade ambush while on duty has received his MBE honour.
Greater Manchester PC Nicola Hughes, 23, was killed in 2012 in Hattersley, Tameside, alongside a colleague.
Her father Bryn Hughes was made an MBE for supporting young people who have suffered loss due to violent crime.
The Princess Royal gave him the honour at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. He told Anne that it was a day of "mixed emotion".
PC Hughes was killed alongside PC Fiona Bone, 32, when they responded to what they thought was a routine burglary.
But they were lured to their deaths by one-eyed killer Dale Cregan who was on the run from police for previous killings.
Cregan received a whole-life jail term in June 2013 after admitting their murders.
Mr Hughes, of Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, set up the PC Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund in 2014 to help people under the age of 21 who have lost relatives through violent crime with grants and support services.
Reflecting on hearing about the honour, Mr Hughes said he thought it was a "wind up" before he realised it was real.
Asked what he thought his daughter would make of the honour, Mr Hughes said she would be proud but joked she would also make fun.