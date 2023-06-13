Stockport married pair who sexually abused two girls jailed
A "truly abhorrent" couple who sexually abused two girls have been jailed.
Husband and wife Craig and Claire Moores, aged 52 and 46, subjected their victims to years of abuse between 2002 and 2008.
A third victim was also exposed to sexual activity and drug taking, police said.
Craig Moores was sentenced to 15 years behind bars while his wife was handed a term of 13 years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
The couple, formerly of Stockport, Greater Manchester, were charged with a range of sexual offences in August 2020.
Craig Moores was convicted of four counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 18, two counts of sexual activity with a girl under the age of 18 and one count of indecency with a child under 18 by penetration.
Claire Moores was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 18.
They were also jointly convicted of two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and one count of cruelty to a person under the age of 16.
Both were found not guilty of causing a boy under the age of 15 to engage in sexual activity and administering a substance with intent to stupefy to allow sexual activity.
Police said two girls, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, reported being given substances prior to being sexually abused.
Det Sgt Shona Mulvey said: "Claire and Craig Moores' crimes are truly abhorrent and today marks the culmination of many years' worth of investigation.
"While their sentencings cannot take away from the years of suffering they have caused their victims, we hope it provides some solace in the fact that they are no longer at large and able to harm children."
