Storm causes travel chaos, house fire and floods
Flash flooding and lightning strikes have caused severe disruption across Greater Manchester and Lancashire.
Torrential rain at Manchester Piccadilly created significant delays for rail passengers while roads were flooded in Salford and planes were diverted from Manchester Airport.
Manchester City's victory parade was also delayed due to the intense storm.
Meanwhile in Lancashire, there was a house fire in Lytham St Annes following a lightning strike.
The blaze started in the roof after a direct hit, Lancashire Fire and Rescue said.
Four engines were called to the property in Whitewood Close. Nobody was injured.
Supermarket CostCo in Trafford Park was flooded when the torrential rain leaked through the ceiling.
Beekeeper Gareth Trehearn said it looked like a "water park" inside the store at 18:30 BST.
He and his wife knew a big storm was coming because their "bees got angry".
"Seconds after we head into the store, the heavens opened," Mr Trehearn said. "A small trickle fell from the ceiling which then quickly developed into a cascade."
Drivers in the Eccles area of Salford got stuck as their cars became submerged during flash flooding.
Fire crews were called to Andover Street after a tree fell on top of a block of flats.
Between 19:00 and 20:00 BST, three planes due to land at Manchester Airport were diverted due to torrential rain on the runway, a spokesman said.
In central Manchester, thousands of City fans battled the bad weather to celebrate their team's historic Treble with an open-top bus parade and stage show.
The parade was delayed by 30 minutes due to the storm.
Former City goalkeeper Shay Given told BBC Radio 5 Live he had experienced "rain, hailstones and wind - four seasons in one hour".
