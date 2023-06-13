Alan Szelugowski: Teenager who killed friend after row is jailed
A teenager who stabbed an a friend 20 times after a row and left him to die alone in a park has been jailed.
Alan Szelugowski, 17, died in Clowes Park, Salford, in January 2022.
Maciej Mikolajczyk, 18, of Manchester, was convicted of murder at Manchester Crown Court and ordered to serve at least 20 years.
Lilner Netto and Benson Jones, both aged 18 and from Salford, were each jailed for eight years for manslaughter.
The court heard Mr Szelugowski was stabbed on Saturday 29 January.
Greater Manchester Police said searches later resulted in the seizure of items including two pairs of trainers, belonging to Mikolajczyk and Jones, found to contain Alan's blood and mobile phones containing telling messages between the three defendants.
Det Ch Insp Gareth Davies said: "Our thoughts remain with Alan's loved ones, who are understandably devastated. We hope today's result gives them a sense of closure.
"This was a really violent attack. Alan was found with more than 20 injuries, five of which would have killed him.
"There is no doubt that this issue could have been resolved without weapons.
"These boys will now spend 36 years and several key milestones behind bars. I really hope this sentence makes those who carry knives think twice before they leave the house."
The Crown Prosecution Service said the victim had been friends with the three teenagers for some time, but his friendship with one of them had broken down.
He had agreed to meet Mikolajczyk to resolve their issues but instead of coming alone, as arranged, the teenager arrived with Jones and Netto.
The three of them then jointly attacked Mr Szelugowski who was only found the following morning by two dog walkers.
A pathologist later confirmed he had suffered 20 stab wounds to his chest, face, head and legs and died as a result of blood loss.
Police used CCTV footage to find the car the teenagers had travelled in.
