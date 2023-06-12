Parklife in Manchester revels in weekend of music and sunshine
- Published
Thousands of people have enjoyed a weekend of sunshine and music at Manchester's Parklife festival.
The event at Heaton Park saw revellers from all over the UK enjoy two days of live performances and DJ sets.
Aitch and The 1975 headlined the festival, which also brought The Prodigy, Flo, Fred Again..., Little Simz and many more to its stages.
And even a storm, which saw the festival paused on Sunday and caused travel issues, did not dampen spirits.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.