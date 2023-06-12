Manchester City: Crowds gather to celebrate historic treble

Spirits remained high, despite a typically Mancunian downpour as fans gathered

Thousands of Manchester City fans are gathering in the city ahead of an open-top bus parade to celebrate the club's historic treble win.

City's 1-0 Champions League final victory over Inter Milan completed the record-equalling trophy haul.

It comes after clinching the Premier League and FA Cup this season.

Manager Pep Guardiola said his side's Champions League success following Rodri's 68-minute goal was "written in the stars".

The parade has been delayed due to lightning storms forecast, the club said
Some fans have been letting off colourful flares
A young fan waits patiently to see the winners

The parade comes just weeks after thousands of fans turned out last month .

Guardiola and his players are due to depart from Tonman Street, Deansgate, at the slightly delayed time of 19:00 BST due to stormy weather and travel to St Mary's Gate.

One fan has climbed up a set of traffic lights to get a good view of the parade
A Jack Grealish lookalike gets a good vantage point, too

The delays have not dampened the spirits of the fans, though.

Zoro and his family said they were looking forward to seeing Guardiola, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Foden.

He said: "This goes down in history for us. Pep has just redesigned the football world. It's a big statement but it's true."

The parade will travel through Cross Street and King Street, before finishing on the corner of Princess Street and Portland Street.

Zack, Nic and Noah have travelled from Blackpool to be at the parade
Zoro said Guardiola has just redesigned the football world

City became just the second English men's team to win the treble, following in the footsteps of rivals Manchester United, who achieved the feat in 1999 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The team were welcomed back by fans at Manchester Airport on Sunday after travelling back from Istanbul, where the European final was played.

Manchester City clinched the Champions League after a 1-0 final win over Inter Milan

A live stage show scheduled to take place on Oxford Street from 17:30 was delayed due to lightning storms forecast, Manchester City said.

The club said the gates to the show will now open at 18:30.

Crowds gather ahead of the open-top bus parade
A mural has been created on New Cathedral Street celebrating the team's success
A street vendor attempted to sell trophy balloons as fans waited for the parade

Former City boss Joe Royle said Guardiola's current side was one of the best teams English football has ever seen.

Royle, 74, who led the club from the third tier to the Premier League after back-to-back promotions in 1999 and 2000, said: "There's no doubt about it. They're one of, if not the best English club side there has been.

"They can play off the cuff or play in various systems and they can counter very quickly.

"They've got world-class individuals, they've got the team ethic and they've got a very, very strong squad, covering every position."

