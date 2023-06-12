Metrolink: Line damage during storm causes tram cancellations
- Published
Greater Manchester's tram network has been hit by cancellations and delays due to damage caused in a thunderstorm.
Damage to overhead lines at Victoria has meant Bury and Rochdale services have been part-suspended, while other city centre services have also faced disruption, operator Metrolink said.
The company said the damage happened on Sunday afternoon during the storm.
The city's Parklife festival, which was at Heaton Park, had to be briefly halted due to the weather.
Metrolink said tickets and passes can be used on selected bus services and advised passengers to check its website for the latest updates.
In north Manchester, Bury to Abraham Moss and Rochdale to Monsall services were running on Monday morning.
Elsewhere, East Didsbury to Deansgate, Trafford Centre to Cornbrook, the airport to Firswood, Ashton to Eccles and Altrincham to Piccadilly lines were also running.