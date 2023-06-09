Salford e-bike rider, 15, killed in ambulance crash named
- Published
A boy who died after being followed by police on his e-bike and then colliding with an ambulance has been named locally as 15-year-old Saul Cookson.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said traffic officers followed the teenager in Salford on Thursday afternoon until bollards blocked their vehicle's path.
The boy then rode on before his e-bike collided with the ambulance, North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating.
The boy was followed by officers along Fitzwarren Street and on to Lower Seedley Road at about 14:00 BST before the crash on Langworthy Road.
NWAS said that while its vehicle was not on an active call at the time it was being driven back to a nearby ambulance station.
The crew inside was able to treat the boy immediately before taking him to hospital where he later died.
'Tragedy'
Flowers, candles and cards have been left at the scene, beside a framed picture of the boy.
One tribute attached to a bunch of roses read: "Doesn't feel real writing this card. My heart is broken."
Another said: "You will always have a special place in my heart, I love you loads my dude."
In a statement, GMP said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who tragically died."
The IOPC, which oversees police conduct, said it was "independently investigating the circumstances of a serious collision involving an e-bike and an ambulance in Salford".
"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by this tragedy," its spokesman said.
"We were notified by Greater Manchester Police due to the fact a police vehicle had been following the e-bike shortly before the collision.
"We have sent investigators to the scene of the collision, at the junction of Langworthy Road and Lower Seedley Road, as well as to the police post-incident procedures, to begin gathering evidence."
He added the IOPC would provide "further details once we are in a position to do so".
Were you in the area? Did you witness the incident? You can share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.