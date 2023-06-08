Manchester stabbing: Trail of blood left outside bar, say police
A "trail of blood" was left outside a city-centre bar after a gunman fled a fight in which a man was stabbed in the leg, police said.
The Lawn Club in Spinningfields, Manchester, has been closed since the incident on Sunday and its licence has been temporarily suspended.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was trying to identify those responsible, while the stabbing victim has also yet to be traced.
The bar said it was co-operating.
GMP said firearms officers attended the scene after a member of bar staff called them, saying there was a "large group of people fighting" and one had a gun.
The police report said the witness reported another man lying unconscious and that they thought the gunman had left.
'Argument'
Firearms officers confirmed there was "blood on the floor" outside the bar and they had been told the victim had got up and walked away, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
CCTV footage showed an argument between two men before a third man turned up and pulled out a black handgun which "thankfully was not fired", according to the report.
It said: "Officers also noted that there was blood inside the premises, near to the door of the premises and then a trail of blood leading away from the premises."
GMP requested Manchester City Council suspend the bar's licence until a full review is heard before the licensing committee later.
A spokesman for The Lawn Club operator Hardman Bars said the fight happened "during an event organised by a third-party promoter".
He said: "We are co-operating entirely with GMP and Manchester City Council to provide any information they require in relation to the incident.
"We'd like to reassure our customers and the community that this is an isolated incident."
