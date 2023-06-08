Wigan paedophile who sexually abused child jailed
- Published
A paedophile found guilty of committing "truly horrendous" child sex offences has been jailed.
Sean Johnson, of Wigan, was convicted of 27 offences including 16 counts of sexual activity with a child under 13.
The 33-year-old admitted an unrelated attack on a man in a pub in July which left him with life-changing injuries, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Johnson, who denied the child sex offences, was jailed at Bolton Crown Court for 16 years and 6 months.
GMP said Johnson, of no fixed address, repeatedly took advantage of his victim and would force them to engage in acts with him.
Insp Andy Devine said: "I firstly want to thank the victims in this case for their bravery throughout the process.
"Sean Johnson's crimes were truly horrendous and today marks the culmination of a lengthy investigation.
"I hope all of those involved can take some comfort in knowing that Johnson is now behind bars and and will be locked away for a long time."