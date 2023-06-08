Rail services in the north of England must improve, says mayor
Rail services in the north of England must be "at least as good" as they are in other parts of the country, said Greater Manchester's mayor.
After being elected chair of the Rail North Committee by his fellow Northern mayors and leaders, Andy Burnham said he "would not compromise" in his aims.
The committee advises the Transport for the North board about rail services, infrastructure and franchises.
Bradford Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe has been made vice-chair.
Mr Burnham's election comes after the nationalisation of operators TransPennine Express and Northern following complaints over poor service and cancelled trains.
'Long-suffering passengers'
He said: "It is a great honour to be asked by mayors and leaders from both sides of the Pennines to become the new chair... at a crucial time for our railways.
"With both of our main operators under public control, there is a real opportunity to reshape the North's railways and give long-suffering passengers here a more reliable service.
"That means holding the operators to account and making the case for the infrastructure the North desperately needs.
"As chair, I will not compromise on the North's call for a railway that is [at] least as good as the service in other parts of the country, but I will work constructively with the rail industry and with the government to achieve it."
Lord McLoughlin, chair of Transport for the North, said of the appointments: "These are crucial leadership roles for our region, and I am more than confident that they will rise to the challenge."
Transport for the North brings the region's local transport authorities and business leaders together with Network Rail, Highways England and HS2 Ltd to work with central government.