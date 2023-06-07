Old Trafford stabbing: Man killed was true hero - family
The family of a man who was stabbed in a garden as he tried to help his friend said he was a "true hero".
Salah Adam, 21, died after being found with serious injuries at a house on Kings Road, Old Trafford, on 31 May.
Demari Rose, 19, of no fixed address, had been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
Mr Adam's family said: "Salah was the backbone of the family and carried the family through anything and everything. He was our precious, beautiful son."
Greater Manchester Police has previously said it was believed Mr Adam had died after attempting to help a friend who was being chased on Kings Road by two men on bicycles.
Paying tribute to Mr Adam the family said the precious son and supportive brother was the "most genuine and loving soul with a big heart".
"He was always respectful and had kind words to say for all, everyone who met him wanted to be friends with him and was respected by all people of all ages."
The family added it was "immensely proud of him" and said they had received "continuous tributes from his friends, as far and wide as Africa, North America, The Middle East, Europe and from every corner of the world as well as here at home in England".
Mr Rose is due at Manchester Crown Court later.
