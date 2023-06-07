Manchester Arena bomb: Call to regulate venues' emergency healthcare
- Published
Thousands are at risk of injury or death because the provision of emergency healthcare at public venues is unregulated, an inquiry has heard.
The hearing is assessing what progress has been made against recommendations from the public inquiry into the 2017 Manchester Arena bomb in which 22 died.
Counsel to the inquiry Paul Greaney KC expressed concern that no-one regulates how healthcare is provided at venues.
The Department of Health accepted there was a need for clearer standards.
Suicide bomber Salman Abedi targeted the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017.
In addition to the 22 people who were killed, hundreds more were injured.
'Emergency preparedness'
The hearing at Manchester Hall has previously heard that the Care Quality Commission (CQC) had been calling for powers to regulate emergency healthcare at venues since 2019.
Mr Greaney suggested it would only take deleting 35 words from existing regulations to give the CQC the powers it needed.
Emma Reed, the Department of Health and Social Care's director for emergency preparedness and health protection, said she accepted there was a need for clearer standards.
But she added further work was needed to see if more regulation was required.
Ms Reed told the hearing that, whenever possible, "we will take swift action".
"We are very cognisant of the imperative to act as quickly as possible and to maintain the momentum," she said, adding it was also "important that we make the changes properly and in a way that is done correctly".
'Swift action'
The third and final day of the hearing also looked at recommendations from the inquiry to have all security and control room staff licensed, rather than only outside contractors.
The Home Office said it did not feel the benefits of such a move would outweigh the burden it would put on the industry.
Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders responded by saying you could not put a cost on a single life.
He said he wanted ministers and the Home Office to reconsider their decision.
As the hearing concluded, Sir John said monitoring of the recommendations could not "drift into the background".
He said it was essential lessons were learned and the same mistakes were not made again.
Sir John said it was for the Home Secretary to decide who followed up on his recommendations from now on, but it should be someone "who can make things happen".
The hearing ended with the reading of the 22 victims' names and a minute's silence.
