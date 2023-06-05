Manchester BMX Club hosts 1,000 racers for national competition

Girl riding at front of BMX raceMike Moores Photography
Over 3000 spectators watched the racing at the weekend

Almost 1,000 racers from across the country descended on Manchester for British Cycling's BMX National Series.

Rounds three and four of the national competition took place at Platt Fields park in Fallowfield.

The track, which is home to Manchester BMX Club and run by volunteers, last hosted the event in 2017 but has been updated and improved in recent years.

Organisers said over 3,000 people watched the event, which saw racers aged from six to 70 take part.

The competition will return to the city on 9 September for rounds seven and eight at Manchester Indoor BMX Arena.

Mike Moores Photography
Almost 1000 BMX racers took part in the event at Manchester Platt Fields
Mike Moores Photography
The competition was last held at Manchester BMX Club in 2017
Manchester BMX Club
Racers aged from six to 70 took part

