Salford's We Invented The Weekend festival celebrates leisure time
Thousands of people have celebrated the weekend at a festival in the city where the very concept of the two-day leisure period was invented.
Salford's Robert Lowes campaigned for mill workers not to work on Saturdays in 1843, giving the UK its first official time off.
We Invented The Weekend saw all manner of events descend on MediaCityUK.
Co-founder Wayne Hemingway said it was "incredibly rewarding" to see so many people "fully embracing" its purpose.
"What a turn-out from all walks of life," he said.
"The weekend belongs to all of us.
"It has been incredibly rewarding to see such a diverse, happy crowd, of all ages, fully embracing the festival's purpose, discovering something new and appreciating each other more."
The festival included more than 200 free activities, including sets from the BBC Philharmonic and DJ Craig Charles, second-hand emporium Charity Super.Mkt's first venture into the North and CBeebies Bedtime Stories Live.
Organisers said RHS Bridgewater offered gardening advice and workshops, Art Battle: Next Generation created excitement at the top of the Lowry arts centre, the Weekend Arena "encouraged participation in a variety of sporting pursuits" and more than 100 art stations and workshops welcomed participants of all.
Salford Mayor Paul Dennett said the festival had been "a truly unique celebration of MediaCityUK, Salford Quays and its nearby areas and has demonstrated the passion this city has for its people".
"We Invented the Weekend showed what we're capable of, so we're thrilled to have played a part in its success," he said.
"We're very much looking forward to seeing what the city can accomplish next year."
