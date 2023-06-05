Boy, 11, seriously hurt in Manchester dog attack
An 11-year-old boy has been seriously hurt in a dog attack in Manchester.
It happened on Sunday afternoon in Swanley Avenue, Monsall, and left the boy with injuries which were not life-threatening, according to Greater Manchester Police.
A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control and the animal was also seized, officers said.
Police have appealed for any CCTV, mobile or dashcam footage.
Supt Nicola Williams said the "awful attack" had left the boy's family "incredibly distressed".
She added: "I understand the concern an incident of this nature will cause in the wider community, and I want to reassure you we will carry out an extensive investigation into what has happened.
"The dog has been secured and we have made an arrest of a woman who remains in police custody."
